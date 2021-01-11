Security forces restore control over al-Haboubi Square

Shafaq News / Security Forces regained control over al-Haboubi Square in Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar governorate, according to eyewitnesses.

The witnesses told Shafaq News Agency, "the security forces regained full control on al-Haboubi Square," adding, "the demonstrators dispersed on the secondary roads."

The witnesses indicated that the power in the city of Nasiriyah was cut off.

Law enforcement forces use tear gas to clear the protestors from al-Haboubi Square, downtown Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar Governorate, and Muqtada al-Sadr slams the "Joker" supporters.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported skirmishes on "Al-Hadarat Bridge", half a kilometer from al-Haboubi Square, between the protestors and security forces.

Demonstrators returned today, Monday, to al-Haboubi Square after violent clashes with the security forces yesterday.