Security forces reopen Sinak Bridge, clashes between PMF and demonstrators end calmly

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-17T15:48:38+0000

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that clashes erupted between the security of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and the demonstrators of the blocs objecting to the election results near the Green Zone gate from the side of the Suspension Bridge. The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The quarrel took place when the demonstrators refused the PMF order to go back, but all ended between the two parties in calm." Meanwhile, another security source reported that the security forces reopened Sinak Bridge in the capital, Baghdad. The source told our Agency, "The security authorities reopened the Bridge hours after it was closed, in anticipation of the possibility that demonstrators against the election results might storm the Green Zone." Supporters of the forces objecting to the election results have been demonstrating since last October in the vicinity of the heavily-fortified Green Zone, calling for a manual recount of votes or annulment of the results, which they say are fraudulent. The demonstrators confronted security personnel more than once, resulting in two victims and dozens of injuries over the past weeks.

