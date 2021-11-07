Report

Security forces recover an unexploded rocket from al-Kadhimi's residence

Date: 2021-11-07T11:33:23+0000
Shafaq News/ An unexploded rocket has been recovered from the residence of the Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, earlier today, Sunday.

A drone laden with explosives targeted Al-Kadhimi's residence inside the Green Zone, downtown the Iraqi capital Baghdad, early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military deemed an attempted assassination, but said al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt.

A source told Shafaq News Agency earlier that the residence of the Iraqi Premier was targeted by a rocket.

The attack, which security sources said injured several members of al-Kadhimi’s personal protection team, came after protests in the Iraqi capital over the result of a general election last month turned violent.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

Supporters of Iran-aligned armed groups which have grown their power in parliament and government in recent years have protested the results of the October election.

Demonstrations by their supporters turned violent on Friday when protestors pelted police with stones near the Green Zone, injuring several officers.

The police responded with tear gas and live gunfire, killing at least one demonstrator and wounding hundreds, according to security and hospital sources in Baghdad.

