Security forces recapture the protests' front on al-Jumhuriyah bridge, 10 protestors injured

Shafaq News/ Riot police regrouped to recapture the protests' front on al-Jumhuriyah bridge that leads to Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone, defying the protestors who tried to breach the concrete barriers.

The protestors marching toward the Green Zone through al-Jumhuriyah Bridge forced the security forces to retreat briefly after they used bulldozers to bring down the concrete barriers blocking the road, one source told Shafaq News Agency.

"However, the security forces recaptured the first defense line after hurling tear gas grenades toward the demonstrators who tried to go past the concrete barriers," the source added.

"More than ten protestors were injured by the tear-gas cannisters hurled toward them," he added.

Meanwhile, three Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone while Iraq's parliament voted to reject the resignation of speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi.

Seven security personnel were wounded in the attack, which took place amid a partial lockdown in the capital as parliament was convening. Security forces blocked bridges to the central Green Zone and imposed a curfew on buses, motorcycles and trucks.

Despite the tight restrictions, dozens of supporters of the powerful Shiite Muslim cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gathered in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, which lies outside the Green Zone, to protest against the parliamentary session.