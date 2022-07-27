Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security forces prevent the demonstrators from storming the Green Zone

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-27T15:38:47+0000
Security forces prevent the demonstrators from storming the Green Zone

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi security forces on Wednesday hindered the supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr from entering the Green Zone downtown the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that hundreds of troops were deployed at the entrance of the ultra-secure area to handle the demonstrators coming down from al-Jumhuriyah Bridge.

Dozens of the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr supporters rallied toward the ultra-secure Green Zone downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to protest the nomination of Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani for the premiership.

Amid the longstanding political deadlock followed by the parliamentary elections in October 2021, the Coordination Framework, the largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament after the mass walkout of the Sadrist lawmakers, nominated Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani for the prime minister position.

Our correspondent to the Iraqi capital said that the demonstrators gathered in Al-Tahrir square and crossed to al-Jumhuriyah (The Republic) bridge toward the Green Zone.

The security forces ramped up the security in the vicinity of the heavily fortified area that houses government headquarters and foreign diplomatic missions.

The security forces established a transverse cordon in the middle of Al-Tahrir square from the side facing al-Tayaran square; an assembly point of the demonstrators.

Similarly, law enforcement blocked the road leading to al-Tahrir from al-Karrada street.

A leading figure of the Sadrist movement told Shafaq News Agency, "the withdrawal of the Sadrist movement from the Iraqi government does not mean that it will allow the political forces to form a consensus government. It will not happen, no matter how much the Coordination Framework tried."

The figure who preferred to remain anonymous added, "the protests are a duty of the Sadrist movement to hinder al-Sudani's nomination and the formation of a consensus government. The movement will render the people a blocking one-third."

related

Dozens of al-Sadr's supporters rally towards the Green Zone

Date: 2022-07-27 15:17:12
Dozens of al-Sadr's supporters rally towards the Green Zone

Ayatollah Al-Sistani did not send Al-Sadr a message to unite the Shiite ranks, source

Date: 2022-05-17 09:39:40
Ayatollah Al-Sistani did not send Al-Sadr a message to unite the Shiite ranks, source

It is impossible to hold fair elections amid the dominance of unrestricted weapons, MP says

Date: 2021-08-08 11:19:08
It is impossible to hold fair elections amid the dominance of unrestricted weapons, MP says

Al-Sadr: Ukraine is under the Russian attack, suffers from the American policy

Date: 2022-03-04 12:06:25
Al-Sadr: Ukraine is under the Russian attack, suffers from the American policy

Al-Sadr condemns parties seeking to disturb security in Iraq to delay or cancel the elections

Date: 2021-04-23 21:06:06
Al-Sadr condemns parties seeking to disturb security in Iraq to delay or cancel the elections

Ahead of the Coordination Framework's visit, Plasscchaert arrives in al-Hanana

Date: 2021-12-07 08:36:27
Ahead of the Coordination Framework's visit, Plasscchaert arrives in al-Hanana

Thousands of vehicles gear up to pour into Baghdad ahead of tomorrow's Friday prayer

Date: 2022-07-14 12:00:01
Thousands of vehicles gear up to pour into Baghdad ahead of tomorrow's Friday prayer

Al-Sadr is committed to the tripartite alliance, a source says

Date: 2022-02-05 20:11:08
Al-Sadr is committed to the tripartite alliance, a source says