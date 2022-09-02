Security forces prevent demonstrators from entering the Green Zone

Shafaq News/ On Friday, demonstrators in Baghdad tried to storm the heavily-fortified Green Zone.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrators, who gathered earlier at Al-Nusour Square, moved towards the Green Zone in an attempt to enter it but the security forces prevent them.

Since the beginning of the demonstration, a source reported to our Agency that the security forces had taken measures including blocking the Square when Tishreen demonstrators start moving in the street.

In the last weeks, the Iraqi capital witnessed many protests when supporters of the Sadrist Movement and Coordination Framework stormed the Green Zone.

The events resulted in dozens of deaths and hundreds of wounded.

On Oct. 1, 2019, Iraqis demonstrated across the country against corruption, one of the largest protests since the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime.

More than 560 people, mostly unarmed demonstrators but also some members of the security forces, have been killed.