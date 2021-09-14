Security forces on alert searching for a suicide bomber

Shafaq News/ A security source in Saladin said reported that the security and intelligence units were on alert in search of a suicide bomber in Tuz Khurmatu district, east of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "security forces of various formations have tightened security measures and added checkpoints in all areas of the district, to prevent any possible bloody attack", noting that these forces called on the citizens to report any suspicious activities or strangers in their areas.

Tuz Khurmatu district, administratively affiliated with Saladin, has been witnessing security incidents for several years, while no violations or terrorist incidents were recorded inside the city.