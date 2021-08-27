Report

Security forces on alert in Mosul ahead of the French President's visit to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-27T08:23:33+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source in Nineveh reported that security forces in Mosul are on alert, in preparation for French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the city.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Since today's early hours, Mosul has witnessed a great security alert, especially in its right side and the areas surrounding Mosul Airport."

These measures come in preparation for French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Mosul, on the sidelines of his participation in the Baghdad Conference, scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Macron will also visit Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, and meet Kurdish leaders before concluding his visit to Iraq.

