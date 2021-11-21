Report

Security forces mobilized to arrest an activist for insulting Muhammad Sadiq Al-Sadr

Date: 2021-11-21T15:58:40+0000
Shafaq News / Security services were mobilized in Dhi Qar today to pursue activist Ahmed Al-Washah and arrest him, after he insulted Muhammad Sadiq Al-Sadr.

  Dhi Qar Governor Ahmed Al-Khafaji said in a statement, "We instructed the security forces in the governorate to arrest Ahmed Al-Washah for insulting martyr Al-Sadr."

The legal committee of the Sadrist movement had announced earlier today filing a lawsuit against Al-Washah, after he "violated religious symbols". 

Ahmed Al-Washah is an activist in the Tishreen movement. He had insulted both the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and his father, Muhammad Sadiq al-Sadr.

