Security forces launch combing operations in four governorates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-14T12:37:32+0000
Security forces launch combing operations in four governorates

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces conducted a series of security operations that resulted in multiple arrests and military equipment seizures in the governorates of Baghdad, Maysan, Nineveh, and Kirkuk.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC) said in a press release issued today, Wednesday, that a force from Baghdad Operations Command apprehended seven defendants, found an M4 machine gun, 150 bullets, a Katyusha rocket, and ten revolvers, among other military equipment.

Another press release of the SMC arrested four wanted persons in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism during an inspection campaign in Souq al-Shoyoukh, the Grand al-Majar district, and Qalaat Salih.

A force from Nineveh Operations Command conducted a security campaign to clear areas between the villages of al-Mustafiyah, Abbas al-Namla, Sayyid Hamid, Hasib al-Aref, and al-Bahr.

The security forces found a plasma explosive devices, two artillery shells, a 60mm mortar shells.

