Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-08T09:43:48+0000
Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

Shafaq News / A government official in Diyala governorate said that the security forces carried out comprehensive combing campaigns in several villages in Al-Abara and Abu Saida districts.

The director of Al-Abara district, Shaker Mazen Al-Malajawad, told Shafaq News agency that joint security forces combed six villages between the two districts, northeast Baqubah, in search of ISIS dens and hideouts to prevent them from launching any attacks.

It is noteworthy that Al-Abara and Abu Saida are located between agricultural lands witnessing continuous attacks for years. They were subjected to 60-70 attacks during the current year.

