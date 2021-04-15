Security forces launch combing campaigns in Miqdadiyah

Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported that joint forces from the police, army and the al-Hashd al-Shaabi carried out combing operations in several villages north of Miqdadiyah district in search of ISIS terrorists.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS prepares for attacks targeting administrative units within the so-called (Ramadan invasions), which are terrorist operations that the organization launches annually"," noting, "95% of these attacks have been thwarted in the past years."

The areas of North Miqdadiyah, northeast of Diyala, have been among the largest strongholds of the armed organizations over the past years due to its geographical nature and the dense orchards, many of which have turned into safe havens and dens for ISIS members.