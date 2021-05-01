Security forces launch an operation to secure the Balad airbase

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces launched on Saturday a comprehensive operation within the Tigris River strip separating Diyala and Saladin to clear the areas from which rockets are launched on the Balad airbase.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the military operation was launched on the outskirts of Al-Khalis district on two axes from the village of Zanboor. The first axis extends towards Al-Jizani and the second towards Al-Dujma.

The source added that the operation also cleared the lands between the two axes to pursue the terrorists’ cells, destroy their dens, and impose security and stability.

“The other objective of the operation is to prevent armed groups from launching rocket attacks on the Balad airbase from the agricultural areas located on the Tigris River and belonging to the Al-Khalis district.”