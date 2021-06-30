Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security forces launch a search campaign to pursue a terrorist group in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-30T21:15:07+0000
Security forces launch a search campaign to pursue a terrorist group in Saladin

Shafaq News/ A joint security force from the Intelligence agency al-Hashd al-Shaabi is pursuing a terrorist group after clashing with it in Saladin Governorate.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that intelligence information confirmed that a terrorist group had been moving in Tal Batar area in Saladin, and was intending to enter the area to carry out a terrorist operation.

However, a joint force rushed to the location, clashed with the terrorists, and wounded several of them, forcing the group to flee, leaving behind military equipment and blood traces.

The security force is trying to pursue the perpetrators, according to the source.

related

Iraq’s Prime Minister arrives in Saladin

Date: 2021-06-16 06:22:48
Iraq’s Prime Minister arrives in Saladin

Iraqi Security Operations in Maysan and Saladin

Date: 2020-11-09 11:09:49
Iraqi Security Operations in Maysan and Saladin

A police commander survives an attack in Saladin

Date: 2021-03-20 06:55:49
A police commander survives an attack in Saladin

ISIS leader makes important confessions

Date: 2020-07-30 08:21:19
ISIS leader makes important confessions

ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-14 10:35:51
ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

ISIS attacks a security point in Saladin

Date: 2020-11-23 20:54:05
ISIS attacks a security point in Saladin

The Federal Integrity Commission probes two embezzlement cases in Saladin

Date: 2021-04-14 10:37:18
The Federal Integrity Commission probes two embezzlement cases in Saladin

PMF rates three ISIS dens in eastern Saladin

Date: 2021-05-02 10:50:38
PMF rates three ISIS dens in eastern Saladin