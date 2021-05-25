Report

Security forces launch a search campaign to locate ISIS dens in al-Miqdadiyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-25T12:25:08+0000
Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala police Directorate reported today that a large security campaign had been carried out in al-Miqdadiyah district, northeast of Baqubah, in search of ISIS dens. 

The source told Shafaq News agency that the operation is a preemptive measure to prevent the terrorists from rebuilding dens and outposts that threaten residential areas and security sectors 40 km northeast of Baqubah, and prevent them from planning or launching any terrorist attacks.

He indicated that the security operation was completed successfully.

 Diyala police conduct daily raids and search campaigns of hot spots to pursue ISIS remnants and prevent them from reviving their sleeper cells.

