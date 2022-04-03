Security forces launch a preemptive operation in Diyala to abort sniper attacks

Shafaq News/ Security forces in Diyala reportedly launched on Sunday a large-scale preemptive operation in the outskirts of the Abi Saida to purge the sub-districts of ISIS remnants.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "the joint security forces, in cooperation with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads and the K9 forces, carried out a search campaign in the agricultural territories between the villages of Mukhaysa and Gleibi in the east of Abi Saida, 30 kilometers to the northeast of Baqubah, to pursue ISIS snipers and enforce a strategy to secure the basing points from them."

"The operation is a preemptive measure ahead of Ramadan, during which the terrorist group wage desperate attacks for self-assertion," the source said.