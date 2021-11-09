سیاسة

Security forces launch a new security operation in Sinjar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-09T08:05:29+0000
Security forces launch a new security operation in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ Nineveh Operations Command of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) launched today a security operation in Sinjar district.

 According to a statement issued by the PMF, the operation includes reconnaissance, search, and auditing names of families returning from displacement in some villages south of Sinjar.

It is worth noting that such operations aim to provide security protection for the district's residents.

ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents before the Peshmerga forces liberated it the following year.

However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd invaded the region due to the tension between the region and the federal government against the backdrop of the independence referendum in 2017.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, and the second is the elected government, which operates from Duhok governorate.

The anti-Ankara PKK also formed a faction loyal to it there, called the "Sinjar Protection Units" and receives salaries from the Iraqi government as a faction under the umbrella of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi.

