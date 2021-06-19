Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security forces launch a military operation in Miqdadiya district, Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-19T09:09:31+0000
Security forces launch a military operation in Miqdadiya district, Diyala

Shafaq News/ Security forces carried out, on Saturday, a military operation in the countryside of Miqdadiya district, Diyala Governorate to pursue ISIS remnants

Shafaq News/ The security forces carried out, on Saturday, a military operation in the countryside of Miqdadiya district, Diyala Governorate to pursue ISIS remnants.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the operation was launched in three axes, Al-Bazul, Shaqraq, villages and orchards adjacent to Mehrout River in the northern countryside of Miqdadiya district.

The operation aims to pursue wanted people according to article 130/terrorism and to track down ISIS cells.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

related

local official calls for securing Baghdad of terrorist time bombs surrounding it

Date: 2021-03-02 17:19:30
local official calls for securing Baghdad of terrorist time bombs surrounding it

ISIS targets three electrical power transmission towers in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-18 19:35:15
ISIS targets three electrical power transmission towers in Diyala

Iraqis march on Quds Day, express solidarity with Palestinians

Date: 2021-05-07 12:43:02
Iraqis march on Quds Day, express solidarity with Palestinians

Diyala calls for PMF deployment in the hotspots

Date: 2021-04-01 14:35:58
Diyala calls for PMF deployment in the hotspots

A heavy deployment of Iraqi security forces in Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-10 10:00:45
A heavy deployment of Iraqi security forces in Baghdad

Diyala: Seven ISIS strongholds are destroyed

Date: 2020-09-09 07:12:32
Diyala: Seven ISIS strongholds are destroyed

Diyala attack resulted in five dead

Date: 2020-11-05 08:58:00
Diyala attack resulted in five dead

Iraq’s the Counter-Terrorism Service arrests two Prominent ISIS leaders in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-20 20:53:36
Iraq’s the Counter-Terrorism Service arrests two Prominent ISIS leaders in Diyala