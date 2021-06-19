Security forces launch a military operation in Miqdadiya district, Diyala

Shafaq News/ Security forces carried out, on Saturday, a military operation in the countryside of Miqdadiya district, Diyala Governorate to pursue ISIS remnants

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the operation was launched in three axes, Al-Bazul, Shaqraq, villages and orchards adjacent to Mehrout River in the northern countryside of Miqdadiya district.

The operation aims to pursue wanted people according to article 130/terrorism and to track down ISIS cells.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.