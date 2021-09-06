Security forces launch a military operation in Diyala and Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-06T09:21:31+0000

Shafaq News / The Iraqi army, the federal police, and al-Hashd al-Shaabi, launched a large-scale security operation today, supported by the Global Coalition, in Diyala and Saladin. The Security Media Cell said in a statement that the operation aims to pursue terrorist gangs and destroy their hideouts. For his part, the commander of the Nidaa Diyala Brigade of the PMF, Zaham Al-Jubouri, told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces and the PMF, with the support of the army’s air force, managed to comb several kilometers in Hawi al-Azeem areas and north-east of al-Azim district. Al-Jubouri confirmed that two explosive devices were dismantled and the Aisha camp was combed. Al-Jubouri indicated that operations are continuing throughout the vicinity of Diyala and the Hamrin hills to track down ISIS terrorists, and prevent the recurrence of any terrorist attacks.

