Security forces launch a military campaign in al-Abbara district's villages

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported today launching a military operation in Al-Abbara district villages, northeast of the governorate, against the background of attacks that targeted security points in the district.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Diyala Police command and the Counter-Terrorism and Intelligence Services started today, a security operation from three axes in the villages' orchards, to pursue ISIS terrorist cells in al-Abbara district.

"The operation aims to eliminate the starting points of the terrorist attacks on security forces and points, and block their passages, communication ways, and financing."

The villages of Al-Abbara district, 15 km northeast of Baquba, witness continuous ISIS attacks, as the terrorists take advantage of the dense orchards and agricultural areas that are difficult to be controlled by the security forces.