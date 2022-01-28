Security forces launch a combing campaign in al-Abbara district

Shafaq News / A local official in Diyala revealed today that a combing campaign had been launched in eight agricultural villages district to prevent ISIS terrorists from getting back to them.

The administrator of al-Abbara district (15 Km north of Baquba) Shaker Mazen al-Tamimi told Shafaq news agency that a joint force carried out the operation.

Al-Abbara district witness continuous security breaches due to its vast rugged areas.

In the meantime, al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) announced that it had launched a three-axis operation in al-tharthar island in search of wanted people in some villages.