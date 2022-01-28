Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security forces launch a combing campaign in al-Abbara district

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-28T09:50:10+0000
Security forces launch a combing campaign in al-Abbara district

Shafaq News / A local official in Diyala revealed today that a combing campaign had been launched in eight agricultural villages district to prevent ISIS terrorists from getting back to them.

The administrator of al-Abbara district (15 Km north of Baquba) Shaker Mazen al-Tamimi told Shafaq news agency that a joint force carried out the operation.

Al-Abbara district witness continuous security breaches due to its vast rugged areas.

In the meantime, al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) announced that it had launched a three-axis operation in al-tharthar island in search of wanted people in some villages.

related

Drought-Stricken sub-district in Diyala warns of a Catastrophe

Date: 2021-06-24 12:42:01
Drought-Stricken sub-district in Diyala warns of a Catastrophe

Security forces thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-12-05 21:22:04
Security forces thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Diyala approves establishing a new sports club in the governorate

Date: 2020-10-23 15:55:18
Diyala approves establishing a new sports club in the governorate

ISIS and influential mafias are cooperating to smuggle drugs from Iran to Iraq, a source reveals

Date: 2021-07-18 16:44:35
ISIS and influential mafias are cooperating to smuggle drugs from Iran to Iraq, a source reveals

A farmer was killed in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2021-02-24 15:20:06
A farmer was killed in an explosion in Diyala

Members of the tribal mobilization forces attack police officers in Diyala

Date: 2021-10-10 16:11:27
Members of the tribal mobilization forces attack police officers in Diyala

100 lawsuits filed against trespassers of archaeological sites in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-14 09:23:30
100 lawsuits filed against trespassers of archaeological sites in Diyala

13 arrests in Diyala and Wasit in different security operations

Date: 2021-01-04 07:52:19
13 arrests in Diyala and Wasit in different security operations