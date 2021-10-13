Security forces launch a campaign to confiscate unlicensed weapons in Basra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-13T13:47:45+0000

Shafaq News/ The Commander of Basra Operations Command, Major General Ali Al-Majidi, announced launching a new plan to restrict weapons. Al-Majidi told Shafaq News Agency, "The new plan was launched today morning, as the security forces began campaigns to pursue those wanted by the legal and judicial authorities, and investigate those who have weapons to confiscate them." He added, "During the first few hours, the campaign resulted in arresting three suspects", noting that the security forces focused on areas north of Basra due to the large number of clan disputes it witnesses and the recurrent usage of different kinds of weapons. It is worth noting that Basra witnesses violent clan conflicts frequently, which usually result in many casualties.

