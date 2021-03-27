Report

Security forces launch Search operations in Diyala, Nineveh and Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-27T18:24:52+0000
Security forces launch Search operations in Diyala, Nineveh and Kirkuk
Shafaq News / Security forces seized on Saturday rockets and IEDs in separate places in Diyala, Nineveh and Kirkuk governorates.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that "a force of Diyala Operations Command conducted raids in the village of Mahdi Al-Saleh and Khalaf Al-Jasem in Diyala, where a den containing logistical materials and weapons was found."

According to the statement, a force from the West Nineveh Operations Command carried out an search campaign in the villages within the district of Al-Masouliya, where rockets, a landmine and mortars were found and detonated by the competent authorities.

In the other hand, a force from the Al-Jazeera Operations Command carried out a search operation in the areas north of the Euphrates River and the border strip where rockets ‘launcher and an explosive device were found.

