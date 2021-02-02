Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security forces killed the suspect involved in Kirkuk attack earlier today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-02T12:05:54+0000
Security forces killed the suspect involved in Kirkuk attack earlier today

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi police stated on Tuesday that the security forces killed a suspect involved in the attack on the electoral registration center in Kirkuk earlier today, Tuesday. 

Kirkuk police spokesman, Major Amer Nuri, told Shafaq News agency that the suspect was killed in a chase after he refused to cooperate. 

An official security source said that a policeman was injured in an armed attack in Kirkuk today, Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News agency that an unknown gunman on a motorcycle shot a policeman in charge of the security of an electoral registration center in "Azadi" area in Kirkuk. 

The source indicated that the policeman was transferred to the hospital as he sustained severe injuries from the attack.

related

An explosion targets Al- Qadisiyyah neighborhood in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-30 06:11:11
An explosion targets Al- Qadisiyyah neighborhood in Kirkuk

Iraqi forces were pursuing ISIS militants in Diyala and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-20 10:13:27
Iraqi forces were pursuing ISIS militants in Diyala and Kirkuk

3.3-magnitude earthquake struck areas between Erbil and Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-18 18:47:28
3.3-magnitude earthquake struck areas between Erbil and Kirkuk

A policeman injured in an attack on an Electoral Registration center in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-02-02 10:34:38
A policeman injured in an attack on an Electoral Registration center in Kirkuk

Kirkuk warned of the Conspiracy of portraying criminals as victims

Date: 2020-09-02 16:21:36
Kirkuk warned of the Conspiracy of portraying criminals as victims

Kirkuk police dismantle an ISIS network in the governorate

Date: 2020-10-22 08:09:03
Kirkuk police dismantle an ISIS network in the governorate

Arabs attempt to seize land owned by Kurds in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-02 13:49:39
Arabs attempt to seize land owned by Kurds in Kirkuk

ISIS does not have the ability to return to Kirkuk, Iraqi MP says

Date: 2020-12-04 17:49:24
ISIS does not have the ability to return to Kirkuk, Iraqi MP says