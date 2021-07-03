Security forces kill a demonstrator in Maysan, Civil rights activists say

Shafaq News/ Civil rights activists reported on Saturday that a demonstrator was shot dead and others were injured Friday night, when dozens stormed the streets in southern Iraq.

Civil rights activists said the security forces opened fire on demonstrators which resulted in one dead and others in Qal’at Saleh in Maysan governorate.

According to the activists, the security forces "repressed" protesters, and forcibly dispersed them near the military sector in the city of Basra.

Heat wave and power outage spread anger among Iraqis, who kept protesting, blocking roadways and demanding the dismissal of officials due to “corruption” and “not securing the essential services.”

The current stage in Iraq is witnessing the worsening power and water cuts as temperatures exceeded 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of the Country.