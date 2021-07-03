Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security forces kill a demonstrator in Maysan, Civil rights activists say

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-03T05:59:11+0000
Security forces kill a demonstrator in Maysan, Civil rights activists say

Shafaq News/ Civil rights activists reported on Saturday that a demonstrator was shot dead and others were injured Friday night, when dozens stormed the streets in southern Iraq.

Civil rights activists said the security forces opened fire on demonstrators which resulted in one dead and others in Qal’at Saleh in Maysan governorate.

According to the activists, the security forces "repressed" protesters, and forcibly dispersed them near the military sector in the city of Basra.

Heat wave and power outage spread anger among Iraqis, who kept protesting, blocking roadways and demanding the dismissal of officials due to “corruption” and “not securing the essential services.”

The current stage in Iraq is witnessing the worsening power and water cuts as temperatures exceeded 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of the Country.

related

A heavy deployment of Iraqi security forces in central Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-25 15:57:44
A heavy deployment of Iraqi security forces in central Baghdad

Demonstrators in four governorates demand revealing the killers of Ali Jaseb's father

Date: 2021-03-11 13:59:13
Demonstrators in four governorates demand revealing the killers of Ali Jaseb's father

Security forces in Maysan arrest an Oil smuggler

Date: 2021-05-26 13:57:41
Security forces in Maysan arrest an Oil smuggler

The arrest of the perpetrator of the massacre in Maysan, and the imprisonment of officers and associates

Date: 2020-08-24 14:20:09
The arrest of the perpetrator of the massacre in Maysan, and the imprisonment of officers and associates

Maysan might face harsh pandemic days, an official warns

Date: 2021-02-12 11:15:02
Maysan might face harsh pandemic days, an official warns

Five people were arrested on charges of terrorism and threatening in Maysan

Date: 2021-06-17 18:17:52
Five people were arrested on charges of terrorism and threatening in Maysan

Security forces arrest the members of a terrorist network involved in killing a family

Date: 2021-06-26 09:57:45
Security forces arrest the members of a terrorist network involved in killing a family

Armed men release a detainee belonging to an "influential political party" in Maysan

Date: 2021-03-15 11:18:50
Armed men release a detainee belonging to an "influential political party" in Maysan