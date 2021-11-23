Report

Security forces in Najaf arrest a terrorist wanted for killing a former governor

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-23T17:19:11+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended a "dangerous terrorist" wanted by the Judiciary for taking part in the assassination of al-Muthanna's late governor, Muhammad Ali al-Hassani.

A source told Shafaq News Agency earlier today, Tuesday, that a security force affiliated with Iraqi Intelligence Services arrested the terrorist, who is wanted in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism.

"The force raided the residence of the terrorist in Najaf. Arms and fake documents he used for transportation were found in his custody," the source said.

In 2007, al-Muthanna Governor, Ali al-Hassani, perished in an IED attack that targeted his convoy in al-Romaytha, northeast Samawa, while heading to the Governorate headquarters.

