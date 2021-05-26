Report

Security forces in Maysan arrest an Oil smuggler

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-26T13:57:41+0000
Security forces in Maysan arrest an Oil smuggler

Shafaq News/ Maysan Police Directorate apprehended a member of a criminal group that smuggles black oil in southern Iraq.

The directorate said in a statement today, Wednesday, that the anti-crime unit in Qalat Saleh and the Oil Police caught red-handed a citizen digging near the course of oil pipelines in al-Uzair sub-district in an attempt to connect plastic pipelines to steal oil and smuggle it in cooperation with three other members of the same criminal group.

The detainee was arrested pursuant to Article 3/Oil products smuggling, according to the statement.

