Shafaq News / A local source in Dhi Qar governorate said, on Tuesday, the security forces “dismantled” the most vast drug trafficking network in the city of Nasiriya.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces arrested five drug dealers in the city of Nasiriya, the center of Dhi Qar Governorate and seized 2 kilograms of crystal material, 2000 drug tablets.”