Security forces foiled attempts to incite strife during the Arbaeen, Interior Minister says

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces fended off attempts to incite strife during the Arbaeen pilgrimage this year, Minister of Interior Othman al-Ghanmi said on Sunday.

Speaking in a joint press conference with Karbala's governor, al-Ghanmi said, "the plan to secure the Arbaeen pilgrimage this year was the largest in terms of troops deployment. It foiled attempts by some to incite strife during the Arbaeen pilgrimage."

The Minister neither named the party involved in those attempts, nor the nature of its involvement.

"The security forces dealt strictly with anything that might jeopardize the security situation," he continued, "the country has never seen such an influx of pilgrims."

Karbala's governor, Nasif al-Khitabi, said, "this year's pilgrimage was the largest ever."

"A security plan can never succeed without providing adequate transportation and healthcare services," said the governor, "more than 60 thousand volunteers participated in the Arbaeen."