Shafaq News / Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that security forces used live bullets to disperse the demonstrators on Al-Nasr Bridge in Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar Governorate.

Earlier today, dozens of demonstrators stormed the streets in Dhi Qar governorate today, demanding the dismissal of Governor Nazem Al-Waeli.

Our reporter said that the demonstrators blocked al-Nasr Bridge, adding that they clashed with the security forces near the governorate building.