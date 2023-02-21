Security forces find an unidentified drone in western Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security authorities on Tuesday started an investigation as al-Anbar police department confirmed it found an unidentified drone near the international highway in al-Khalidiyah island.

Drone attacks are widely known as a tactic used by Iran's elite Quds Force, which specializes in unconventional warfare, and allied Iraqi paramilitary groups.

According to a May 21 Reuters report, the new strategy involves creating groups in Iraq that operate independently from Iran's high-profile allies, such as Kataib Hezbollah.

Kataib Hezbollah and another leading group, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, were formally integrated into the Iraqi security forces in 2014, part of a force called the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).

Experts believe that the Quds Force, which trains and equips a network of regional proxy groups, has transferred thousands of drones, rockets, and missiles to Iran-backed groups in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, and Yemen.