Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security forces evacuate the government palace

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-29T16:18:02+0000
Security forces evacuate the government palace

Shafaq News / The security forces evacuated the government palace after, Baghdad, protestors from the Sadrist movement stormed it earlier today, Monday, using sticks and tear gas. 

Multiple suffocation cases have been reported among media persons covering the protests inside Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone as security forces attempt to disperse the protestors using gas.

According to our correspondent in the Iraqi capital, a Shafaq News Agency cameraman suffered from suffocation when the security forces used tear gas to fend off the protestors, mainly supporters of the Sadrist movement, attempting to storm the government building.

Our correspondent said that equipment that belonged to reporters from other agencies were destroyed.

related

The joint operations command holds its first meeting in Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-15 12:51:59
The joint operations command holds its first meeting in Baghdad

A high-level delegation from Kurdistan heads to Baghdad today

Date: 2021-03-02 08:20:50
A high-level delegation from Kurdistan heads to Baghdad today

Video .. A Security force closes the office of a TV channel in Baghdad

Date: 2019-11-27 13:06:07
Video .. A Security force closes the office of a TV channel in Baghdad

Ministry of Health announces recording two new cases of corona in Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-02 11:34:39
Ministry of Health announces recording two new cases of corona in Baghdad

Investors occupy locations without executing residential compounds, MP says

Date: 2021-06-27 08:25:24
Investors occupy locations without executing residential compounds, MP says

Armed attack on the residence of a public servant in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-11-21 20:20:54
Armed attack on the residence of a public servant in Baghdad 

ISIS terrorist arrested north of Baghdad

Date: 2021-08-19 19:39:25
ISIS terrorist arrested north of Baghdad

The world has become Baghdad after the lockdown

Date: 2020-04-29 15:15:19
The world has become Baghdad after the lockdown