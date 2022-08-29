Security forces evacuate the government palace

Shafaq News / The security forces evacuated the government palace after, Baghdad, protestors from the Sadrist movement stormed it earlier today, Monday, using sticks and tear gas.

Multiple suffocation cases have been reported among media persons covering the protests inside Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone as security forces attempt to disperse the protestors using gas.

According to our correspondent in the Iraqi capital, a Shafaq News Agency cameraman suffered from suffocation when the security forces used tear gas to fend off the protestors, mainly supporters of the Sadrist movement, attempting to storm the government building.

Our correspondent said that equipment that belonged to reporters from other agencies were destroyed.