Security forces evacuate besieged Ministry of Finance building

Shafaq News/ Public servants evacuated the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance, Baghdad, after a group of infuriated al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) fighters whose contracts were terminated besieged the building, a security source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that security forces in charge of the building's protection fired shots in the air to disperse the demonstrators.

A huge security force evacuated the employees from the emergency backdoor of the building, the source added.

In the same context, a source in the Ministry of Finance refuted rumors about storming the building, confirming that the demonstrators are still gathered at the front gate.

Law enforcement dispersed on April 25 a demonstration of PMF members whose contracts were terminated in the heart of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

On April 26, they reorganized another demonstration in al-Jadiriya area.

The Iraqi Parliament approved 30,000 posts to return PMF members into service. However, the authority of PMF said that the budget they received included only raises on salaries and did not stipulate reinstating fighters with terminated contracts.