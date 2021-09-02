Report
Security forces dismantle an explosive device north of Nineveh
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-09-02T11:55:53+0000
Shafaq News/ Eyewitnesses reported that an explosive device on the road north of Nineveh Governorate blew up on Thursday.
The sources told Shafaq News Agency that the attack in Al-Qosh district, north of Nineveh, did not cause any causalities.
They added that "a security force dismantled another device and opened an investigation into the incident.
