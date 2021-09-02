Security forces dismantle an explosive device north of Nineveh

Shafaq News/ Eyewitnesses reported that an explosive device on the road north of Nineveh Governorate blew up on Thursday. The sources told Shafaq News Agency that the attack in Al-Qosh district, north of Nineveh, did not cause any causalities. They added that "a security force dismantled another device and opened an investigation into the incident.

