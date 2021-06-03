Security forces dismantle an ISIS cell in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency announced dismantling an ISIS cell in Kirkuk.

The agency said in a statement today that according to accurate intelligence, its detachments managed to arrest four terrorists operating inside Kirkuk, providing ISIS needs of foodstuffs and communication equipment, distributing Kafalas to ISIS families, in addition to transporting terrorists inside and outside Kirkuk city.

In the same context, a security source in Kirkuk reported that the security forces discovered a workshop for manufacturing and modifying weapons in a house in the Imam Qassem neighborhood.

The workshop contains cannon barrels, machine gun bodies, pistols, rifles, and ammunition of different types, in addition to a large amount of different weapons parts, the source added.