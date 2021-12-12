Report

Security forces dismantle a network that forges vaccination cards in Dhi Qar 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-12T21:26:12+0000
Shafaq News/ A medical source in Dhi Qar revealed that a network that forges vaccination cards against COVID-19 in Nasiriyah was dismantled.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that a joint security force from the National Security and Intelligence agencies managed, over several days, to dismantle a network in the Dhi Qar Health Department that grants fake vaccination cards.

The network is led by a medical assistant who was transferred to the National Security Division for investigation.

 The source added that the network destroys the vaccine ampoules after granting vaccination cards, noting that each dose costs the state tens of dollars.

