Shafaq News/ Babel police department defuse a booby-trapped motorcycle in al-Hilla downtown.

According to a statement of Babel police command, intelligence information reported a suspicious motorcycle parked near the Ibn Idris square, al-Hilla downtown.

Upon inspection, the motorcycle was booby-trapped by two hand grenades, according to the statement.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads successfully removed the grenades from the site, the police command added.