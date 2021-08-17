Security forces detonate an ISIS den in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ In coordination with the Peshmerga forces, Iraqi security forces raided an ISIS headquarters in mount Qara Dagh in Nineveh.

According to a press release of the Security Media Cell (SMC), the intelligence of Division 14 of the Iraqi army detected a movement of a group of ISIS terrorists from and to a den on mount Qarah Dagh in Nineveh.

"In coordination with the Kurdistan Guards-Peshmerga, a land force of the 50th brigade's first regiment raided the den and seized ten explosive devices and material. The den, with its contents, inside were detonated by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal."