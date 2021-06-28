Security forces detonate ISIS fuel tanks in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces detonated fuel tanks of the terrorist organization of ISIS in the Saladin Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from the Saladin Police Directorate said that a joint force from the third emergency regiment, the Communications department, and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal department carried out a search campaign at the outskirts of al-Jawza village, west of Tikrit, and found fuel tanks hid underground by the remnants of the ISIS terrorist gangs.

The EOD squad detonated the tanks without complications, according to the source.