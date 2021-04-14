Security forces detect an ISIS drone northeast of Baqubah

Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala revealed that a drone was spotted last Tuesday night, believed to belong to ISIS, northeast of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "The security forces opened fire on the drone", adding, "The security forces continue to investigate, search, and conduct reconnaissance operations to determine the origin of the drone and prevent any terrorist plans that affect civilians or security forces."

Security and intelligence reports confirmed ISIS's efforts to launch drone attacks to target cities or military sites, now that the organization failed to do so due to the control of the Global Coalition's advanced aerial technologies.