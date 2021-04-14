Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security forces detect an ISIS drone northeast of Baqubah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-14T08:44:53+0000
Security forces detect an ISIS drone northeast of Baqubah

Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala revealed that a drone was spotted last Tuesday night, believed to belong to ISIS, northeast of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "The security forces opened fire on the drone", adding, "The security forces continue to investigate, search, and conduct reconnaissance operations to determine the origin of the drone and prevent any terrorist plans that affect civilians or security forces."

Security and intelligence reports confirmed ISIS's efforts to launch drone attacks to target cities or military sites, now that the organization failed to do so due to the control of the Global Coalition's advanced aerial technologies.

related

The Iraqi army destroys ISIS equipment and weapons south of Baquba

Date: 2020-11-13 09:18:49
The Iraqi army destroys ISIS equipment and weapons south of Baquba

Three members of Al-Hashd killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-17 05:33:58
Three members of Al-Hashd killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

A prominent ISIS leader was arrested in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-27 19:12:48
A prominent ISIS leader was arrested in Al-Anbar

Iraqi air forces target ISIS sites in Hamrin mountains

Date: 2021-02-11 10:41:13
Iraqi air forces target ISIS sites in Hamrin mountains

Minister of Interior arrives province witnessed ISIS activity

Date: 2020-05-16 11:21:40
Minister of Interior arrives province witnessed ISIS activity

France: fighting ISIS should stay a priority for the coalition

Date: 2020-08-27 06:29:12
France: fighting ISIS should stay a priority for the coalition

Iraqi doctors who treated ISIS wounded sentenced to imprisonment

Date: 2020-03-11 11:53:02
Iraqi doctors who treated ISIS wounded sentenced to imprisonment

One dead and injuries in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-03-18 20:58:10
One dead and injuries in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk