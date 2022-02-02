Security forces destroy ISIS hideouts on the outskirts of Tikrit

Shafaq News / Iraqi security forces launched today combing campaign to locate ISIS hideouts on the outskirts of Tikrit, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Federal police forces and the Saladin operations command carried out the campaign, after receiving information that ISIS terrorists infiltrated into the mentioned area.

Several ISIS hideouts were destroyed during the campaign, according to the source, who said that the operation covered a wide area reaching areas on the Tigris river.

Yesterday, four terrorists were killed in an airstrike southeast of Kirkuk, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Iraqi military aircraft targeted an ISIS hideout near Samarra, killing four terrorists.

He added that the airstrike was launched according to intelligence information provided by al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF).

Areas on the outskirts of Tikrit and near the borders of Samarra are subjected every now and then to security breaches and terrorist attacks due to ISIS terrorists' ability to move in its rugged zones and orchards.