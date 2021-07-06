Security forces deployed new techniques to secure Iraqi-Syrian borders, senior officer says

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security authorities had devised a plan to eradicate security vulnerabilities in the border territories with Syria, the spokesperson of the Joint Operations Chamber, Maj. Gen. Tahseen al-Khafaji, said on Tuesday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Khafaji said, “the visit of the Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations, lt. Gen. Abdul Amir al-Shammari, to the Iraqi-Syrian borders and al-Jazeera sector recently ravaged by security breaches aimed to obtain the first-hand view on this sector.”

“He was accompanied by the Commanders of Border Guards, al-Jazeera sector, the land warfare, and al-Hash al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF),” he added, “This visit is crucial. It ultimately feeds into pursuing and tracking terrorist organizations in the area and securing the Iraqi-Syrian borders.”

“The security forces have been working relentlessly recently, and the borders are fully secured. The Maj. Gen. al-Shammari endorsed these efforts,” he continued, “we adopted new technical plans to track smugglers and terrorists and bridge security gaps. Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles are now deployed. It is a new technique by the security forces and a breakthrough in the security and intelligence work.”