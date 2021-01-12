Security forces deployed in Al-Haboubi Square vicinity

Shafaq News / riot police took up posts in the vicinity of Al-Haboubi Square. A security source informed Shafaq News Agency.

The Source added; Dhi Qar demonstrators blocked the road of Nabi Ibrahim, center of Nasiriya demanding that the fate of the Iraqi army personnel -who were transferred to Imam Ali Air Base- be addressed.

These personnel defend the demonstrators when the security forces attacked them.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Federal Police, Lieutenant General Jaafar Al-Battat, arrived in Nasiriya to supervise the security situation, including the protection process in the Nasiriya Central Prison facility, “Al-Hout”.

Al-Haboubi square one of the worst killings of demonstrators took place last year and the last major protest site witnessed clashes between security forces and protesters.

Iraq’s biggest anti-government protests in decades broke out in October 2019 and continued for several months, with hundreds of thousands of Iraqis demanding jobs, services and the removal of the ruling elite, which they said was corrupt. Nearly 500 people were killed. The protests caused the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.