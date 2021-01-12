Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security forces deployed in Al-Haboubi Square vicinity

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-12T14:55:23+0000
Security forces deployed in Al-Haboubi Square vicinity

Shafaq News / riot police took up posts in the vicinity of Al-Haboubi Square. A security source informed Shafaq News Agency.

The Source added; Dhi Qar demonstrators blocked the road of Nabi Ibrahim, center of Nasiriya demanding that the fate of the Iraqi army personnel -who were transferred to Imam Ali Air Base- be addressed.

These personnel defend the demonstrators when the security forces attacked them.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Federal Police, Lieutenant General Jaafar Al-Battat, arrived in Nasiriya to supervise the security situation, including the protection process in the Nasiriya Central Prison facility, “Al-Hout”.

Al-Haboubi square one of the worst killings of demonstrators took place last year and the last major protest site witnessed clashes between security forces and protesters.

Iraq’s biggest anti-government protests in decades broke out in October 2019 and continued for several months, with hundreds of thousands of Iraqis demanding jobs, services and the removal of the ruling elite, which they said was corrupt. Nearly 500 people were killed. The protests caused the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

related

Al-Haboubi bombing: 17 injuries so far

Date: 2020-08-22 09:46:47
Al-Haboubi bombing: 17 injuries so far

Baghdad to launch a new campaign against urban planning infringements

Date: 2020-09-22 15:34:33
Baghdad to launch a new campaign against urban planning infringements

A policeman killed and five protestors injured in Al-Haboubi clashes

Date: 2021-01-10 15:05:51
A policeman killed and five protestors injured in Al-Haboubi clashes

33 injuries and one policeman dead in al-Haboubi clashes

Date: 2021-01-10 16:41:34
33 injuries and one policeman dead in al-Haboubi clashes

Shafaq News reveals the circumstances of the death of the "Intelligence Agent" in al-Haboubi Square

Date: 2021-01-12 07:53:25
Shafaq News reveals the circumstances of the death of the "Intelligence Agent" in al-Haboubi Square