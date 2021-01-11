Security forces deploy tear gas in al-Haboubi, and al-Sadrs denounces "the Jokers"

Shafaq News / Law enforcement forces use tear gas to clear the protestors from al-Haboubi Square, downtown Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar Governorate, and Muqtada al-Sadr slams the "Joker" supporters.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported skirmishes on "Al-Hadarat Bridge", half a kilometer from al-Haboubi Square, between the protestors and security forces.

Demonstrators returned today, Monday, to al-Haboubi Square after violent clashes with the security forces yesterday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said security forces surrounded the gathering, which was in dozens

The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, tweeted today, "I condemn, refuse, and denounce the brutal and terrorist attack by some infiltrators among the Novemberists against the security forces and inhumanly killing them," He added, "I also condemn, refuse and denounce issuing arrest warrants against the peaceful demonstrators."

Al-Sadr denounced, "interfering with the work of the Iraqi judiciary by moving the street in a childish demagoguery unwisely, because of which civil peace would be lost," calling on the Iraqi judiciary to " seriously and transparently play his role without interference from here and there."

He continued, "The security forces must take control of matters and punish all individuals who are negligent and sympathetic to the actions of the Jokers…"