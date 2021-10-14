Security forces deploy intensively in the Baghdad-Kirkuk road
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-14T07:36:14+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source revealed, on Thursday, that special forces were sent to disperse a protest by candidate supporters that cut the Baghdad-Kirkuk road.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that l police and emergency patrols deployed intensively on the Baghdad-Kirkuk road on the outskirts of Khalis district, 15 km northeast of Baqubah, to prevent supporters of the former representative of the Victory (Al-Nasr) Coalition, Riyad Al-Tamimi, from protesting against the election results and counting operations.
It’s worth noting that Baghdad-Kirkuk road witnesses frequent closure and demonstrations due to its importance for commercial trucks and travelers between the Southern cities and Baghdad towards the northern regions, including the Kurdistan Region.