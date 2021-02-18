Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security forces deploy in Baghdad in preparation for tomorrow's lockdown

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-18T16:09:39+0000
Security forces deploy in Baghdad in preparation for tomorrow's lockdown

Shafaq News / The Security forces began deploying throughout Baghdad in preparation for the lockdown that starts tomorrow. 

In a special statement to Shafaq News agency, the source said, "the security authorities call on citizens to stay in their homes to preserve their safety."

The Iraqi authorities decided to impose a partial lockdown and other restrictions, including suspending school attendance, closing mosques and public places, following the surge of COVID-19 cases and the appearance of the new strain in the country. 

related

Two blasts hit today in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-21 08:16:17
Two blasts hit today in Baghdad

Baghdad announces 25 corona virus cases recoveries

Date: 2020-04-13 10:03:44
Baghdad announces 25 corona virus cases recoveries

Corona death recorded in Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-26 12:02:14
Corona death recorded in Baghdad

Thwart attack in Baghdad, Source

Date: 2021-02-12 17:43:19
Thwart attack in Baghdad, Source

The official outcome of Baghdad bomb

Date: 2020-07-29 09:23:20
The official outcome of Baghdad bomb

A police commissioner killed and an officer wounded in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-28 18:22:42
A police commissioner killed and an officer wounded in Baghdad

Two blasts hit today in Baghdad, killing at least 28

Date: 2021-01-21 09:29:08
Two blasts hit today in Baghdad, killing at least 28

A new Crime in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-16 18:41:29
A new Crime in Baghdad