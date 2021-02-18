Security forces deploy in Baghdad in preparation for tomorrow's lockdown

Shafaq News / The Security forces began deploying throughout Baghdad in preparation for the lockdown that starts tomorrow.

In a special statement to Shafaq News agency, the source said, "the security authorities call on citizens to stay in their homes to preserve their safety."

The Iraqi authorities decided to impose a partial lockdown and other restrictions, including suspending school attendance, closing mosques and public places, following the surge of COVID-19 cases and the appearance of the new strain in the country.