Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-21T15:55:06+0000
Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island

Shafaq News / A local official in Saladin said today, Wednesday, that the Iraqi security forces continue the operations to clear the island of Kanous, between the borders of Saladin and Nineveh, to prevent the return of ISIS to it.

72 hours ago, a massive military campaign was launched with the participation of the army and Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, to comb the island of Kanous which was the most prominent haven for ISIS terrorists in the country over the past months until it became known as the new "Emirate of ISIS".

The director of the left coast district of Sharqat, Gerges Hijab, said in an interview with Shafaq News agency, "The military bulldozers and the explosives teams of the army and Al-Hashd have completed advanced stages of combing the island of Kanous", adding, "all ISIS terrorists fled the island, leaving their hideouts full of weapons, equipment, explosives and military clothing".

"The security forces will stay for a month on the island until the completion of the operations", He noted.

Kanous is a densely wooded island located south of Mosul. The military commanders in the region say that the organization's terrorists were taking advantage of its "geographical complexity" to launch attacks from it against the military forces stationed in the area.

 


related

ISIS’s Sharia Mufti formation ends

Date: 2020-09-05 11:30:03
ISIS’s Sharia Mufti formation ends

PMF causalities fall by ISIS attacks in Iraq

Date: 2020-05-12 12:03:37
PMF causalities fall by ISIS attacks in Iraq

Iraq recalls "victory" over ISIS amid bloody protests

Date: 2019-12-10 08:34:16
Iraq recalls "victory" over ISIS amid bloody protests

Disputed area suggests weaponing residents to defeat ISIS

Date: 2020-10-07 17:31:01
Disputed area suggests weaponing residents to defeat ISIS

Causalities in an ISIS attack

Date: 2020-08-26 08:56:08
Causalities in an ISIS attack

Al-Kadhimi links ISIS attack on PMF with the government formation

Date: 2020-05-02 12:30:59
Al-Kadhimi links ISIS attack on PMF with the government formation

Pentagon issues clarification on transferring troops from Syria to Iraq

Date: 2019-10-20 09:31:25
Pentagon issues clarification on transferring troops from Syria to Iraq

Intelligence services arrest two ISIS members

Date: 2020-09-19 10:05:56
Intelligence services arrest two ISIS members