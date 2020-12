Shafaq News / The Iraqi Intelligence Agency launched a special security operation on Monday against unlicensed entertainment places in the capital, Baghdad.

A statement of the agency said the operation aimed to close the unlicensed nightclubs and liquor stores in Baghdad

Ninety-one places were closed for not meeting the legal qualifications, according to the statement.

Baghdad witnessed recently systemic attacks on Liquor stores in the governorate adopted by extremist Shiite groups.