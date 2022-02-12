Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security forces captures a contract killer in Maysan..Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq disowns him

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-12T14:55:09+0000
Security forces captures a contract killer in Maysan..Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq disowns him

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces captured a contract killer charged with more than 20 killings and homicides in the governorate of Maysan earlier today, Saturday.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the arrestee was caught in a raid orchestrated by the govenorate's Operations Commandin al-Mashrah area.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the arrestee is wanted for long list of charges in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism, 406/Homicide, and 421/Abduction.

The arrestee, Hasan Trad Ghleim from the Sneid tribe, has more than 20 assassinations and 29 arrest warrants in his record.

The source said that Ghleim assassinated Judge Ahmed Faisal al-Saedi who refused to cooperate with him, referred his narcotics case the criminal court, and issued an arrest warrant against him.

He also killed Lieutenant Hosam al-Alyawi who ordered a raid to his headquarters and attempted to arrest him for his involvement in the killing of the educational supervisor Hamid Nehme. Nehme refused to withdraw a case he filed against Ghleim.

The list of Ghleim's victims includes more than 20 persons, including members of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement and al-Salam companies, in addition to civil activists, tribal figures, and civilians.

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq issued earlier today a statement refuting what was circulated by social media users about Ghleim's affiliation to the Iranian-backed movement.

The movement said it endorses the security forces in their quest to fight crime and urged them to execute a full swing campaign against the criminals.

related

Six "dangerous" drug dealers arrested in Maysan

Date: 2021-04-01 07:59:56
Six "dangerous" drug dealers arrested in Maysan

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq on the American withdrawal from Iraq: We deal with outcomes not with media news 

Date: 2021-07-27 10:34:00
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq on the American withdrawal from Iraq: We deal with outcomes not with media news 

Al-Sadr: The Sadrist movement and the Asa'ib are brothers 

Date: 2022-02-09 20:02:38
Al-Sadr: The Sadrist movement and the Asa'ib are brothers 

An officer killed by a drug gang in Maysan

Date: 2020-09-09 19:25:15
An officer killed by a drug gang in Maysan

Armed men prevent PetroChina from reaching an oil field in Maysan

Date: 2021-07-16 11:29:42
Armed men prevent PetroChina from reaching an oil field in Maysan

Blackout in Maysan

Date: 2021-06-02 11:31:02
Blackout in Maysan

Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: the "resistance" will force the Americans to leave Iraq

Date: 2022-01-01 12:52:12
Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: the "resistance" will force the Americans to leave Iraq

An IED explosion targeting an official in the Integrity Commission in Maysan

Date: 2021-02-21 16:01:53
An IED explosion targeting an official in the Integrity Commission in Maysan