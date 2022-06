Shafaq News/ A group of unknown assailants on Monday attacked the residence of a retired public servant in downtown Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar's capital city, a source reported on Monday.

"The attack resulted in material damages to the premises," the source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces in Dhi Qar apprehended 62 persons wanted by the Iraqi judiciary, including three persons with charges related to terrorism.